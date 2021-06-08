Tokyo Preview, Aug. 7: US women in basketball, water polo gold medal games

The final medals in track and field will be decided Saturday and the U.S. women's basketball team tries to extend its Olympics dominance.

Saturday is the last full day of events at the Tokyo Olympics and the U.S. has a chance at some history on the basketball court.

Veterans Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi will lead their team in the gold medal game against Japan. The Americans are seeking their seventh consecutive gold medal, which would match the U.S. men's team that won seven Olympic titles in a row from 1936-68. A win would also give Bird and Taurasi a record fifth basketball gold medal each.

In the pool, the U.S. goes for its third consecutive Olympic gold in women's water polo. They face Spain for the title.

The final medals of the Games will be decided in track and field in the women's high jump and 10,000 meters and men's javelin and 1,500 meters. It wraps up with the women's and men's 4x400 relays and the men's marathon.

The U.S. faces Japan for the gold medal in baseball, days after a heartbreaking 10th-inning loss to the host nation.

Brazil and Spain face off for the men's soccer gold medal.

The final medals in diving will be awarded in the men's 10-meter platform.

Medals will also be awarded in boxing, karate, wrestling, canoe and kayak, men's volleyball and handball, rhythmic gymnastics, artistic swimming, men's modern pentathlon and men's marathon, track cycling and equestrian.

Then on Sunday, the Closing Ceremony will wrap up the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics. By the time the Olympic flame is extinguished, more than 330 medals will have been awarded across 39 sports.