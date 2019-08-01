An outpouring of support for the Clemson Tigers hit social media Tuesday morning following their impressive win over Alabama in the College Football National Championship game.

Governor Henry McMaster said in a tweet that the state was on full display last night. He congratulated the team on bringing another championship to the Palmetto State.

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin called the win a huge victory.

Senator Tim Scott called it an amazing night for the football team, Coach Dabo Swinney and all of Tiger Nation

Senator Lindsey Graham remarked, "Wow! What a game!"

Former Ambassador to the U.N. and former Governor Nikki Haley attended the game with her daughter. She tweeted her support using the hashtag #AllIn.

President Donald Trump also congratulated the team saying they are "truly a great football team." He continued saying it was "a big win also for the great state of South Carolina."

His tweet ended saying he looks forward to seeing the team and Coach Dabo Swinney at the White House for the second time.