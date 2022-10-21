The RBC Heritage moves up to elevated status

The Palmetto State's traditional PGA Tour stop in April will have a field of heavyweights and a monster purse in 2023.

RIDGELAND, S.C. — The RBC Heritage has long been known as a favorite among PGA Tour golfers who enjoy the trip to Hilton Head Island where the Harbour Town Golf Links provides a challenging test with a backdrop of the island's laid-back atmosphere,

The Palmetto State's longtime PGA Tour stop is now at a different level after the PGA Tour announced on Wednesday that tournament is one of four additional events who will get elevated purses and guaranteed appearances by the sports' top players.

The elevated status on Tour means the purse for the RBC Heritage will jump from $8.3 million to $20 million, Also the next tier events will be mandatory for the top 20 players in the Tour’s $100 million Player Impact Program. That means the field for the 2023 RBC Heritage is expected to feature the strongest field in recent memory.

"I was like a kid at Christmas," said RBC Heritage tournament director Steve Wilmot who has been in Ridgeland for the CJ Cup.

Wilmot said he has been congratulated by a number of the CJ Cup competitors but in his mind, those golfers deserve the thanks as many of the tour's top players have put the RBC Heritage on their calendar. The reigning champion of the tournament is three-time major champion Jordan Spieth.