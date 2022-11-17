Satterfield understands when the offense is struggling, fans direct their anger towards him

South Carolina offensive coordinator talks about the intense criticism leveled at him after the offense had another inept performance.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The roller coaster that is the South Carolina offense took another dip Saturday but unlike previous games where that unit had at least scored one touchdown, the Florida defense pitched a shutout.

The only touchdown scored by the Gamecocks in Saturday's 38-6 loss to the Gators came off a fake punt.

Offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield continues to receive the lion's share of criticism on social media which he doesn't read but knows it's out there and it's intense. But Satterfield understands that unlike some places, working at a school where fans are passionate is better than working at a school where there is no passion from the fans.

“I’ve worked my whole life in football, and I’ve been too many places where they didn’t even know you had a game and it’s basketball season, they’re at the gym,” Satterfield said Wednesday at his weekly news conference.

“I love the fact that we’re that passionate about this program, this organization. Is it frustrating at times? It is. You know what? I need to get our guys playing better.

“As a fan, you come out and you want to see a product. As a coach, I want to see a product of our hard work and practice. It’s frustrating, so I totally get it. I have no ill-will towards anybody. Everybody has the right to their opinion. It does get tough sometimes. It is what it is. When you sign up to do this job, you know you’re going to go through the ups and downs of it.”