Saturday college hoops: Highlights from Benedict College and Newberry College

SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — Saturday was an action packed day of hoops throughout South Carolina.

The Benedict Men and Women squads swept Savannah State. The Women improved to 12-6 winning 74-65. As for the Men, they won 80-74 and improved to 13-4 on the season.

Up in Newberry, the Wolves Men's Basketball team and the Women's Basketball team were both victorious in their matchups against Virginia Wise.

The Newberry Men won 69-57. Dreher grad TJ Brown had 13 points for Newberry.