Hargrave headlines S.C. State Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2022

Current Philadelphia defensive lineman Javon Hargrave is part of a nine-member group who will be inducted into the South Carolina State Athletic Hall of Fame.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Javon Hargrave is part of a long list of fprmer S.C. State defensive starters who have flourished in the NFL.

The former MEAC Defensive Player of the Year was a third-round draft pick by the Steelers in 2016. In 2020, he signed with the Eagles and he will kick off his third season with that franchise in week one of the NFL on Sept. 11.

Hargrave, who played in Orangeburg from 2012-2015, is one of nine former Bulldog standouts who will comprise the South Carolina State Hall of Fame Class of 2022. The other inductees are William Boozer (Wrestling, 1980-1984), Kenneth “Kenny” Bynum (Football, 1993-1997), David Erby (Football, 2006-2010), Jarne’ Gleaton Carroll (Volleyball, 2007-2011), Robert Lee Geathers (Football/Track and Field, 1987-1990), Raymond Grier (Golf, 1972-1976), Malcolm Long (Football, 2007-2011) and Thurman Zimmerman (Men’s Basketball, 2001-2005).