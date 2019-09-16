Defending three-time 5A state champion Dutch Fork has a pair of players who were chosen for the December Shrine Bowl.

Receiver Jalin Hyatt and defensive lineman Trey Irby have been picked for the 83rd annual Shrine Bowl which will kick off Saturday, December 21st at 1:00 p.m. at Wofford's Gibbs Stadium.

River Bluff running back Braden Walker made the squad along with Lugoff-Elgin offensive lineman Parker Clements and White Knoll offensive lineman Nick Taiste,

Other players from the Midlands include a pair of Sumter Gamecocks in receiver Tylee Craft and defensive back O'Donnell Fortune who is a USC commit. Calhoun County offensive lineman Tyshawn Wannamaker also made the list.