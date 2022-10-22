South Carolina seeks a first win over Texas A&M

The Gamecocks have faced the Aggies eight times since 2014. The ninth meeting is set for Saturday night at Williams-Brice Stadium.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — When South Carolina walks off the field at Williams-Brice Stadium, the Gamecocks are hoping it will be with an elusive first win over Texas A&M.

Carolina is 0-8 against the Aggies in a series that began in 2014.

"That is a game that we need to win at some point. Also made the point, give A&M credit, but that has nothing to do with the 2022 game," Beamer said this week.

"There are a bunch of guys that have never even played Texas A&M. Every year is different. Give credit to A&M, they have been better than us. I remember watching that game on TV where it was 2014 when they came in here and SEC Network started. I remember watching that on TV and they have been better. We need to play and coach a lot better than we have in the past. Certainly, anytime you have the opportunity that you haven’t done, that is motivation.”