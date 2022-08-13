South Carolina spends Saturday afternoon inside Wiliams-Brice Stadium

The Gamecocks hold their first preseason scrimmage in preparation for the 2022 season opener against Georgia State.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The first preseason scrimmage is in the books for the South Carolina football team.

The Gamecocks were on the field Saturday afternoon at Williams-Brice Stadium and as with any practice but especially a scrimmage under game-like conditions, there will be a lot of teachable moments when the coaches break down the video.

Head coach Shane Beamer said the first scrimmage was reasonably clean.

“We had some critical penalties that sustained drives, defensively, a few of them that sustained drives, a few of them that kept the offense on the field," he said.

"We’ve got to get that cleaned up. Good start for scrimmage number one.”