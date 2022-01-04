USC headed to national title game after win over Louisville

The Gamecocks will seek a national title to go along with the one they won five years ago.

MINNEAPOLIS — The South Carolina Gamecocks will play for their second national championship in program history after a 72-59 win over Louisville in the national semifinal game Friday night.

Led by Naismith National Player of the Year Aliyah Boston, the Gamecocks used their interior game--and for a change, some outside sharpshooting--to put away the Cardinals at the Target Center in Minneapolis. Boston finished with 23 points and 18 rebounds.

USC raced out to an 11-2 lead early in the first quarter. Louisville, though would trim the lead to five, but for the couldn't get much closer until they went on an 12-0 run in the second quarter that gave them their first lead of the game.

That streak would be ended when Boston powered her way to the basket for a layup. Second later, Destanni Henderson would hit a three.

The two would go back and forth until right before the half, when USC took a six point lead to the locker room, 24-28.

In the third, the Gamecocks would once again get off to a good start, beginning on a 13-2 run. Another Henderson three with 5:37 to go in the quarter put them up 14, their largest lead of the game up to that point.

It would go up to 15 before Louisville made a run to cut the lead to six as the third quarter dwindle. But in the final seconds, Boston scored a layup and got fouled by Louisville's Emily Engster to convert a three point play to go up by 9 before the final quarter.

In the fourth, USC would hold off the final charges made by Stanford, as the Cardinal suffered a major blow when Engster fouled out with 4:48 to go.

USC will seek another title to go along with the one they secured back in 2017. That game will be played at 8 p.m. Eastern Sunday night.

With the victory Friday, USC tied their school record for wins (34) set back in the 2014-15 season.