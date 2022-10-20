x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

South Carolina is picked to finish last in the SEC

In voting by the SEC Media, Carolina was picked to finish 14th out of 14 teams.

More Videos

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The individuals attending SEC Media Day are not expecting Lamont Paris' first team at South Carolina to be a factor in the conference.

The Gamecocks have been picked to finish last in the league as those who cover SEC basketball expected Carolina to play the role of a program undergoing a major rebuilding project even with the addition of 5-star forward GG Jackson.

Points were compiled on a 14-13-12-11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis. Each media member also voted for a five-player All-SEC Team. Ties were not broken.

The 2022-23 campaign begins November 7, with conference play set to begin December 28. The 2023 SEC Tournament will be March 8-12 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

  1. Kentucky
  2. Arkansas
  3. Tennessee
  4. Auburn
  5. Alabama
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Florida
  8. LSU
  9. Ole Miss
  10. Mississippi State
  11. Missouri
  12. Vanderbilt
  13. Georgia
  14. South Carolina

SEC Player of the year: Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out