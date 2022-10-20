South Carolina is picked to finish last in the SEC

In voting by the SEC Media, Carolina was picked to finish 14th out of 14 teams.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The individuals attending SEC Media Day are not expecting Lamont Paris' first team at South Carolina to be a factor in the conference.

The Gamecocks have been picked to finish last in the league as those who cover SEC basketball expected Carolina to play the role of a program undergoing a major rebuilding project even with the addition of 5-star forward GG Jackson.

Points were compiled on a 14-13-12-11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis. Each media member also voted for a five-player All-SEC Team. Ties were not broken.

The 2022-23 campaign begins November 7, with conference play set to begin December 28. The 2023 SEC Tournament will be March 8-12 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

Kentucky Arkansas Tennessee Auburn Alabama Texas A&M Florida LSU Ole Miss Mississippi State Missouri Vanderbilt Georgia South Carolina