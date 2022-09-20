x
South Carolina's 2023 schedule has been unveiled

With the Southeastern Conference releasing its 2023 slate of games, South Carolina's full schedule for next season has come into focus.
Credit: AP
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer greets fans on his arrival at Williams-Brice Stadium before an NCAA college football game against Clemson Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The 2022 schedule is just three games in but the next year's schedule for South Carolina football is officially set.

The Gamecocks were already set to play North Carolina, Furman, Jacksonville State and Clemson in the non-conference portion of its schedule, but with the SEC releasing each teams conference slate on Tuesday evening, the only remaining information concerning next year's schedule is kickoff times and television broadcasts.

SOUTH CAROLINA 2023 SCHEDULE
Sept. 2 vs North Carolina (in Charlotte)
Sept. 9 FURMAN
Sept. 16 at Georgia*
Sept. 23 MISSISSIPPI STATE*
Sept. 30 at Tennessee*
Oct. 7 OPEN DATE
Oct. 14 FLORIDA*
Oct. 21 at Missouri*
Oct. 28 at Texas A&M*
Nov. 4 JACKSONVILLE STATE
Nov. 11 VANDERBILT*
Nov. 18 KENTUCKY*
Nov. 25 CLEMSON

