South Carolina's NIL agreement looks to make a dent in type 2 diabetes

The Gamecocks have a new NIL agreement which will allow the team to apply its own full court press on type 2 diabetes.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina women's basketball team has a national championship brand which has put it at the forefront of the NIL arena with the first of its kind agreement with Rewind, a venture which is on the front lines of the battle against Type 2 diabetes.

Rewind's mission statement says it has a goal of defeating type 2 diabetes "by combining a proven long-term clinical program with a unique team and community-driven engagement model that taps into the power of sports".

As part of the partnership, Rewind and the women’s basketball team will work together to create content for social media and hold special events for members.

CEO Peter Thulson joined Gamecock head coach Dawn Staley and her players for the official launch in downtown Columbia. The Gamecocks were sporting their Rewind gear which featured hats and hoodies.