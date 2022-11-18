Tebow in town, SEC Network analyst provides his thougths on the Gamecocks and Volunteers

With the SEC Network in town for the Tennessee game, analyst and one-time Columbia resident Tim Tebow previews the matchup between the Gamecocks and Volunteers.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Tim Tebow is no stranger to Columbia. Back in 2017, the Heisman Trophy winning quarterback at Florida and former NFL quarterback was in the midst of one of the ultimate reinventions in sports.

For a few months, Tebow was a member of the Columbia Fireflies and went on to work his way up to Triple-A in the New York Mets organization before retiring in February of 2021.

Even during his time in baseball, Tebow remained employed by the SEC Network as an analyst and with several of that network's shows broadcasting live from the USC Horseshoe. Tebow and the entire SEC Network crew are in town.

Tebow was asked about USC's offensive identity and while he mentioned it should revolve around the man who he considers to be an elite quarterback, the two running backs - when healthy - could provide that balance that could make the offensive identity easier to well, identify.

After being embarrassed last week in the Swamp, Rattler and the Gamecocks are not expected to be able to keep up with the high-powered Tennessee Volunteers. But Tebow's opinion is Carolina has a chance to showcase its program even as it faces some tough odds against Tennessee.

"What a gift it is to be able to have - at home, at night, Tennessee coming," Tebow said.