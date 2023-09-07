The tennis star captured the big win Thursday night in her match against Karolina Muchova in the women's singles semifinals by winning in straight sets, 6-4 and 7-5.

NEW YORK — At just 19 years old, Atlanta native Coco Gauff is heading to her first U.S. Open Finals.

The tennis star captured the big win Thursday night in her match against Karolina Muchova in the women's singles semifinals by winning in straight sets, 6-4 and 7-5. She became the first American teenager to reach the U.S. Open title match in New York since Serena Williams did so in 2001, also at age 19. Williams also reached the final in 1999 when she won at just 17.

The toughest part about the big win for Gauff might have been when she closed it out with a 40-shot rally that had the crowd riled up for both players. She needed six match points to get it done and pulled it out behind the raucous crowd.

Here's what the world is saying about it.

Reactions to Coco Gauff reaching US Open final

Tennis legend Billie Jean King weighed in on Gauff's massive accomplishment:

Congratulations to @CocoGauff, the youngest American player to make the @usopen final since Serena Williams in 2001. 👏#USOpen https://t.co/QD7a30MuEI — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 8, 2023

Basketball legend Magic Johnson sent his congrats to Gauff:

Congratulations to @CocoGauff for advancing to the US Open Finals!! Coco is only the second American teenager to advance since Serena Williams! 👏🏾 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 8, 2023

Attorney Ben Crump highlighted Gauff becoming the first American teen since Serena in 2001 to reach the US Open final.

The legacy of #BlackExcellence in the sport of tennis continues! In 2001, Serena Williams made it to the US Open semifinals as a teenager; now Coco Gauff is the first American teen in 22 years to accomplish this feat! ✊🏾 🎥: TikTok/USOpen pic.twitter.com/gX34UpoIcf — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) September 7, 2023

NFL insider Josina Anderson tweeted her congratulations to Gauff, talking about her 40-shot rally to help win it:

Congratulations to Coco Gauff on making it to the US Open Final tonight after defeating Karolína Muchová on her 6th match point after a 40-shot rally the point before!!!!! — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) September 8, 2023

Gauff, who moved to Florida at age seven, was greeted with congratulations by the Miami Heat's official X account:

11Alive's own Reggie Chatman was inside for Gauff's win and captured the raw emotion after she clinched it.

Coco Gauff advances to the #USOpen Final 🔥 pic.twitter.com/xf8OhOtFta — Reggie Chatman Jr. (@ReggieChatman) September 8, 2023

