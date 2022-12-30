Todd Ellis returns to the Gator Bowl, this time with the best view in the building

Former USC quarterback Todd Ellis was on the field in 1987 for Carolina's last trip to the Gator Bowl. His vantage point for 2022 was much different.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The last time South Carolina played in the Gator Bowl was 1987 and Todd Ellis was in the middle of the action.

Ellis was the starting quarterback for the Gamecocks who were ranked ninth in both the Associated Press and Coaches Top 25. LSU came in ranked seventh.

It was a rough afternoon for the Gamecocks who lost 30-13 and Ellis recalls breaking his hand during the game.

The 2022 Gator Bowl marked the Gamecocks' return to Jacksonville and Ellis was in the broadcast booth, calling the action as the play-by-play announcer for the Gamecock Radio Network.