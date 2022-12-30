Todd Ellis returns to the Gator Bowl, this time with the best view in the building

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The last time South Carolina played in the Gator Bowl was 1987 and Todd Ellis was in the middle of the action.
Ellis was the starting quarterback for the Gamecocks who were ranked ninth in both the Associated Press and Coaches Top 25. LSU came in ranked seventh.
It was a rough afternoon for the Gamecocks who lost 30-13 and Ellis recalls breaking his hand during the game.
The 2022 Gator Bowl marked the Gamecocks' return to Jacksonville and Ellis was in the broadcast booth, calling the action as the play-by-play announcer for the Gamecock Radio Network.
You would be hard pressed to find any college football play-by-play announcer who has had the view behind center and the birds-eye-view of the broadcast booth for one particular bowl game but that is the case with Ellis who has been broadcasting for more than 30 years and has been the Voice of Gamecock Football since 2003.