Top seeded Gamecocks prep for Elite 8 showdown

Carolina takes on Creighton Sunday night with a chance to go to the Final Four on the line.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Gamecocks are in familiar territory.

For the fourth time in the last five NCAA Tournaments, Carolina is in the Elite Eight.

On Friday night, the Gamecocks used a dominant performance by All-American Aliyah Boston (28 points, 22 rebounds) to beat North Carolina 69-61 in the Sweet 16.

On Sunday, they will face Cinderella story Creighton, who will be playing in the Elite 8 for the first time in Program history.

Head Coach Dawn Staley and her team are aware that it will important to keep their feet on the gas pedal Sunday night.

"It's March Madness, anybody can win on any given day, we have to impose our will on them." Coach Staley said Saturday.