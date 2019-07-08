South Carolina is not even a week into preseason camp to get ready for 2019 and already, the 2020 schedule has been released.

This year's schedule is considered the toughest in the country, but the 2020 schedule will also have plenty of teeth.

The Gamecocks have three straight home games to open the season with Coastal Carolina on September 5, East Carolina on the 12th and Missouri coming to Williams-Brice Stadium. The game with Missouri on September 19 is the SEC opener.

Road games against Kentucky and Florida will be followed by a home game with Tennessee before an open date on October 17.

On Oct. 24. the second half of the season begins with a home game against Texas A&M followed by a trip to Vanderbilt on Halloween.

Georgia comes to Columbia on Nov. 7, the second latest date in the history of the series. Back in 1939, the Gamecocks and Dawgs squared off on November 18.

The Gamecocks will then head to Baton Rouge to face LSU on Nov. 14 in the final league game of the season.

The Gamecocks close out the home schedule on November 21 against Wofford. The Clemson game in Death Valley is the following Saturday on November 28.