WATCH: Jalin Hyatt superfan receives emotional Christmas present

Jalin Hyatt was quick to respond on social media to a video of eight-year-old Raylan Clifton of Elizabethon receiving a framed photo of the Vols' wide receiver.

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn — Eight-year-old Jalin Hyatt superfan Raylan Clifton of Elizabethton, Tenn. was brought to tears on Christmas morning when he unwrapped a framed photo of his favorite player, Vols wide receiver Jalin Hyatt.

"His Christmas wish was to meet Jalin. I took him to the Missouri game and we waited outside to see him, but never got to," Raylan's father, Justin Clifton said. "We tried to find an autographed picture, but couldn't find anything around where we live."

Raylan was at a loss for words at a photo that was not even signed by Jalin Hyatt, but the video soon gained traction on social media. Both Jalin Hyatt and his parents, Enevelyn and Jamie Hyatt, responded to the video.

"We never expected this to go as far as it has," Justin Clifton said. "We just shared it to show some VFL spirit today."

I love it! Somebody find me his parents info. I got a gift for him! Merry Christmas! https://t.co/tqdV5PYLDX — Jalin Hyatt (@jalinhyatt) December 25, 2022

Have already contacted the family. Don’t worry little man, your Christmas isn’t over yet. 😎🎁



We still get the same way! That’s love!



Merry Christmas 🎄 https://t.co/3hRoli8B3V — Jamie Hyatt (@coach_hyatt) December 25, 2022