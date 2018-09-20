White Knoll and Gray Collegiate Academy were originally scheduled last Friday, but had to postpone their game due to the threat of Hurricane Florence.

With both teams on a bye this Friday, they decided to go ahead and play Wednesday night instead of making the game up at the end of the regular season.

White Knoll made the most of the 48 minutes on the clock, winning 48-0. The win was the fourth straight for the Timberwolves after opening up the season with a loss at Brookland-Cayce.

Quarterback Aveon Smith threw for two touchdowns.

