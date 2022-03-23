All Elite Wrestling is coming to Columbia with a familiar face on the roster

Batesburg native Paul Wight is a King Academy graduate who has been wrestling professionally since the mid 1990s.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — All Elite Wrestling will be at the Colonial Life Arena on Wednesday, March 30 and it will be a homecoming for Paul Wight.

A former News19 Player of the Week when he played basketball at King Academy, Wight has been in the ring since 1994. He has wrestled for WCW, WWE and now he is working for the Jacksonville-based company that is AEW.