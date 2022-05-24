Travelers with disabilities, people with a fear of flying or those with service dogs can use the cabin to familiarize themselves with a plane before their flight.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has opened a new education center to help travelers feel relaxed and confident before taking to the skies.

The Travel Confidently MSP Education Center, located near gate C16 in Terminal 1, is equipped with a mock aircraft cabin that was previously used to train Delta teams in Atlanta.

Travelers with sensory, physical or cognitive disabilities, people with a fear of flying or those traveling with service dogs can use the 33-foot long cabin to get familiar with the inside of a plane before boarding their flights.

“This unique facility will be a hallmark for MSP’s programs that support equitable and inclusive travel,” Brian Ryks, executive director and CEO of the Metropolitan Airports Commission, said in a statement. “Thanks to a generous donation from Delta Air Lines, we can provide a life-like training environment without the use of an actual aircraft, which will build confidence in air travel for more people in our community.”

In addition to helping travelers passing through MSP Airport, the 42-seat mock cabin will be used for training for public safety professionals and airline support crews.

However, there is one big difference between the Delta planes you'll see lined up on the tarmac and the education cabin in Terminal 1 – the mock cabin is decorated with artwork by local youth artists from Minneapolis' Juxtaposition Arts, Ethan Nevalainen, Athena Ali, Greta Kotz and Taylan De Johnette.

Families or travel companions looking to coordinate pre-flight experiences for passengers with special needs can make reservations through the Navigating MSP Program.

