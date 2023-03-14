Freeze warning in effect tonight

Temperatures are forecast to drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s across the Midlands.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Midlands is under a freeze warning tonight until early Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service issues these warnings during the growing season when temperatures are predicted to drop below freezing. This time, sub-freezing temperatures as low as the upper 20s are expected on Wednesday morning.

It is essential to protect any tender plants from the cold as frost and freezing conditions can have a devastating effect on crops and other sensitive vegetation. Take preventive measures to keep any outdoor plumbing from freezing and possibly bursting. Wrapping, draining, or allowing pipes to drip slowly can prevent freezing. If you have an in-ground sprinkler system, make sure to drain it and cover any above-ground pipes.

This afternoon, despite lots of sunshine, temperatures will be in the middle to upper 50s. Expect breezy conditions with winds from the northwest at 10-15 mph. Tonight will be clear and cold, and a few isolated areas may experience a "hard freeze" below 28 degrees.

Wednesday afternoon will see a slight warming trend, with highs in the lower 60s and plenty of sunshine. Thursday will be mostly sunny and seasonable, with temperatures ranging from the upper 60s to lower 70s in the afternoon.

Friday will be the warmest day of the week, with temperatures feeling more like spring. However, a cold front will move in over the weekend, bringing rain and cooler temperatures.