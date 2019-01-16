The Naitonal Weather Service has issued a freezing fog advisory for the Midlands until 9 am Wednesday morning.

The advisory covers Lancaster, Chesterfield, Newberry, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lexington, Richland, Lee, Sumter, Orangeburg, Calhoun, and Clarendon Counties.

The National Weather Service says "areas of dense fog have developed across the region, with visibilities one half mile or less in many locations. In addition, roadways are still moist from rainfall that occurred early Tuesday morning, with additional moisture from the areas of fog currently. This, combined with temperatures near or below freezing, will provide the potential for some black ice and slippery spots on some area roadways. Motorists are urged to use caution due to slick roads and reduced visibilities. The fog will dissipate by mid morning, along with temperatures rising above freezing."

News19 Meteorologist Efren Afante expects most of the fog to dissipate around 10 a.m.



