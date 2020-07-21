WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Hanna makes second landfall in Kenedy County

Hanna is the first hurricane to make landfall in Texas since Harvey.

Hanna is the first hurricane to make landfall in Texas since Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

Hanna made landfall on Padre Island just after 5 p.m. Saturday with sustained winds of 90 mph. It is also the first hurricane to make Texas landfall in July since Hurricane Dolly hit the Rio Grande Valley in 2008.

Hanna continues to move west, but at a steady 8 miles an hour.

The hurricane made second landfall 6:15 p.m. in eastern Kenedy County with sustained 90 mph winds.

The KHOU weather team and National Hurricane Center are tracking the storm, as well as the remnants of Tropical Storm Gonzalo which dissipated Saturday.

Hurricane Hanna

Hurricane Hanna made landfall just after 5 p.m. on Padre Island with sustained winds of 90 mph and continues to move westward at 8 mph.

Rain bands band be seen across the coastal area of Southeast Texas. Stronger storms are down towards the Coastal Bend, with a very strong band on the south side of Hanna, according to the National Weather Service. Storms in these rain bands can train over the same area, which could lead to flooding.

In Brazoria County, all beaches are closed to vehicles because of extremely high tides.

In Houston, we may only get 1 to 3 inches of rain widespread through the weekend. Closer to the coast, we may get 5 inches of rain. This is an improvement from when the forecast track was farther north, and Houston was in the cone of uncertainty.

The Flash Flood Watch for most of our area has been cancelled. Only Galveston and coastal Brazoria counties remain in the watch

Tropical Storm Warning has been cancelled for the entirety of the upper Texas coast.

Tropical Storm Gonzalo in Atlantic

The second area that we are tracking is the remnants of Tropical Storm Gonzalo. What is left of the storm is moving westward out of the Atlantic and into the Caribbean sea.

As of the 5 p.m. update on Saturday, the remnants had winds of 35 mph and are moving west at 21 mph.