Invest 90L: More tropical development possible in Gulf of Mexico

As Sally moves out, the focus is now on an area in the southwestern Gulf for potential development. A tropical depression will likely form today.

NEW ORLEANS — Invest 90L

We'll also be watching the tropical disturbance in the Bay of Campeche. Thursday morning it was looking impressive on satellite and will likely become a depression of Tropical Storm Wilfred.

It could start to head toward the northern Gulf Coast by this weekend, but the cool front looks like it will keep it from getting all the way here. Models then turn it west as it encounters the front and area of high pressure. However, the front coupled with the moisture from the Gulf could help showers develop across the area this weekend.

At this time, there appear to be weak to non-existent steering currents in that part of the Gulf, so we likely won't see anything move right away, but a drift to the north looks likely over the next several days.

If this current system doesn't do much in the near term we'll need to watch it next week as the stalled front sits over the Gulf. Models are showing development possible on the tail end of the front. This about a week out, so we just need to watch it for now. Stay tuned.

ATLANTIC

Hurricane Teddy is in the Atlantic and moving northwest toward Bermuda. It is expected to become a powerful major hurricane. It could approach Bermuda by Monday.

Invest 98 south of the Cabo Verde Islands has a medium chance of development. It's too soon too say where it will go, but early indications show it staying out to sea.

As for southeast Louisiana, which forecasters say "dodged a bullet" from Sally, winds will shift from the north to the northwest across the region Wednesday which will help push the storm's surge back out of Lake Pontchartrain and along the coast.

All tropical storm warnings are canceled for southeast Louisiana and coastal Mississippi.

Rest of the Tropics

Paulette is now a post-tropical cyclone over the northern Atlantic. It will meander over the north Atlantic the next few days.

Hurricane Teddy is in the central Atlantic and forecast to become a Cat. 4 major hurricane soon. Fortunately, it is expected to stay out at sea, but it could possibly impact Bermuda next Monday as a hurricane.

Tropical Storm Vicky is located NW of the Cabo Verde Islands and is not expected to last long. It will weaken into a remnant low by Friday and stays out in the middle of the Atlantic.

Invest 98L is just off Africa and it has a high chance to become a tropical system in the next few days. It is expected to stay out at sea.

Invest 99L is over the north Atlantic and has a low chance to develop.

