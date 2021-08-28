Ida strengthens, Tropical Depression Ten forms

Hurricane Ida will likely be the second major hurricane of the 2021 season.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hurricane Ida set to become the second major hurricane of the 2021 season. Hurricane warnings are in effect for parts of the northern Gulf Coast.

Ida is expected to rapidly intensify as it moves over the Gulf of Mexico. It was located about 385 miles south-southeast of New Orleans. It had sustained winds of 85 mph and stronger gusts. The storm was moving 16 mph towards the northwest.

Hurricane force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 115 miles.

A hurricane warning is in effect for Intracoastal City, La. to the mouth of the Pearl River. A storm surge watch is in effect for Sabine Pass to the Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge in Louisiana.

There is a danger of life-threatening storm surge inundation Sunday along the coasts of Louisiana and Mississippi within the storm surge warning area. Extremely life-threatening inundation of 10 to 15 feet above ground level is possible within the area from Morgan City, La. to the mouth of the Mississippi River.

Hurricane Ida is expected to be an extremely dangerous major hurricane when it reaches the coast of Louisiana. Hurricane-force winds are expected Sunday in portions of the hurricane warning, with potentially catastrophic wind damage possible where the core of Ida moves onshore.

The hurricane is likely to produce heavy rainfall later Sunday into Monday across the central Gulf Coast from southeastern Louisiana to coastal Mississippi resulting in significant flash and river flooding impacts.

A few tornadoes will be possible Sunday through early Monday across southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi.

As Ida moves inland, flooding impacts are possible across portions of the Lower Mississippi and Tennessee Valleys.

Tropical Depression Ten:

T.D. Ten formed in the Atlantic early Saturday morning. It is located over the central Atlantic. It is expected to become a tropical storm this weekend.

There are no watches or warnings in effect for this storm.

Elsewhere in the Tropics:

Showers and thunderstorms associated with an area of low pressure located over the central Atlantic has become a little better organized. Environmental conditions are expected to be only marginally conducive for further development.

However, a tropical depression could still form over the next couple of days. By midweek, the system is forecast to be absorbed by a frontal system. The disturbance is forecast to drift eastward through Saturday, then accelerate northeastward Sunday toward the central north Atlantic.

A tropical wave is expected to emerge off the coast of west Africa by the middle of next week. Conditions appear conducive for gradual development toward the end of next week as the system moves west-northwest to northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

Here in the Midlands: