Tracking Nicole, possible South Carolina impacts

Tornadoes are possible this evening through Friday morning. The weekend will be drier, cooler, and quiet.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — What was once Hurricane Nicole is expected to affect South Carolina weather as it makes its way to the Palmetto State late Thursday and early Friday.

Nicole made landfall early Thursday morning as a Category 1 storm. Moisture from Nicole will move into the area later today. Moderate to heavy rainfall and gusty winds are expected this afternoon. Some strong storms will be possible this evening through Friday morning, including tornadoes. The weather will improve late Friday. The weekend will be quiet and dry.

Hurricane Nicole made landfall just south of Vero Beach, Florida at 3 a.m. Thursday. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph when it struck the east coast of Florida. Nicole quickly weakened to a tropical storm. It will continue to weaken as it interacts with land.

The day started off dry and overcast, but showers will increase this afternoon. Storms will develop this evening. Rain will move into the area after 1 p.m. The shower activity will increase in coverage from the southeast to the northeast. Rainfall could be heavy at times. Total rainfall amounts will likely be between 1 and 2 inches.

Thursday 3 PM

Winds will pick up later today, out of the northeast 15-20 mph with some stronger gusts. There is also a risk for tornadoes this evening through Friday morning. It is important that you have multiple ways to receive warning information, especially at night.

Friday 12 AM

The Storm Prediction Center has most of the Midlands under a slight risk for severe weather through tonight. The threat for severe weather shifts east a little Friday, but most of the eastern Midlands is still in the threat area.

Most of the tornadoes associated with tropical systems occur in the right front quadrant of the storm. This area typically has the best wind shear and instability.

Most of the tropical tornadoes that strike the Midlands are from tropical systems that make landfall in the Gulf of Mexico and continue along a path toward the north or northeast. These tornadoes produced by tropical cyclones are relatively weak and short-lived, but they still can be threatening.

Friday 6 AM

There will be a little drier air moving into the area by the late morning hours of Friday, but Friday afternoon showers will return to the Midlands. The threat for tornadoes will still be around early Friday afternoon, but it will be decreasing through the day from west to east.

Friday 3 PM