Tropical Depression Thirteen pushes through the Atlantic

There have been 11 named storms so far this season.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Tropical Depression Thirteen formed late Wednesday night. The system is expected to get stronger over the next several days.

The depression was located about 900 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands early Thursday. It was moving west-northwest at 21 mph. The disturbance had winds of 35 mph.

A tropical storm watch is in effect for Saba and St. Eustatius. A tropical storm watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

Interests in the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico should monitor the progress of this system, as additional tropical storm watches or warnings may be required for parts of those areas later today.

The National Hurricane Center is also watching two more areas in the tropics for possible development.

A tropical wave is moving over the central Caribbean. This is producing a concentrated area of shower and thunderstorm activity.

This tropical wave is moving west. It is expected to continue to move generally west-northwest over the Caribbean Sea over the next few days.

A tropical depression is likely to form over the next couple of days.

Regardless of development, this disturbance will likely produce heavy rains across a large portion of Central America and southeastern Mexico late this week and this weekend.

The NHC gives this area a 70% of further development over the next two days and a 80% of further development over the next five days.

The spaghetti models for what is being called Invest 97-L are below.

The third area being watched by the NHC is coming off the African coast. It will move over the extreme eastern Atlantic and may become better developed.

There is a medium chance of further development over the next five days. This disturbance is moving west-northwest at 15 to 20 mph.

NOAA predicts 'extremely active' 2020 Atlantic hurricane season The updated forecast calls for 19-25 named storms, 7-11 hurricanes and 3-6 major hurricanes. NEW ORLEANS - NOAA's Climate Prediction Center says an "extremely active" Atlantic hurricane season is possible as atmospheric and oceanic conditions are primed to fuel storm development this year. The updated forecast calls for 19-25 named storms, 7-11 hurricanes and 3-6 major hurricanes.

The Atlantic has had 11 named storms so far this season, but only two hurricanes.

It is the first hurricane season on record in which nine tropical storms formed before August 1.

Hurricane season officially goes from June 1 to November 30. It sharply peaks from late August through September.

The season's climatological peak of activity occurs around September 10 each year.