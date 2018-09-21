Florence County, SC (WLTX) - Some residents in Florence County are now under mandatory evacuation orders due to the still rising flood waters caused by Florence.

County officials announced the areas that were affected Friday morning, as well as some shelters which had been set up to help people. While the rain stopped days ago, all the floodwaters from North Carolina are still pouring into the state, causing rivers here to continue to swell. Some haven't even crested yet.

About 1,400 people are affected, as well as 400 homes.

Florence County Residents who have any questions can reach out to our Public Information Line at 1-866-246-0133 they have all the evacuation information and can help them out.

Mandatory flood evacuation areas in Florence County

From Highway 301 Bridge downstream t0 the Highway 52 Bridge (Zone 1) to include:

Kelley Road from N Bethel Road to Old Creek Road

W Old # 4 Hwy from Salem Road to Hwy 52

McAllister Mill Road from W Old # 4 Hwy to Wylie Road

Oak Grove Road from E Deer Road to Meadow Prong

Meadow Prong from Olanta Hwy to Oak Grove Road

April Lane

Snookim Lane

Ackerman Drive

Starburst Road

York Lane

Rainbow Road

Johnnie Lee Road

Mary’s Shortcut Road

Wheeler Road

Ben Gause Road

County Park Road

Bagpipe Lane

Mary Shortcut Road

Johnnie Lee Road

Custer Road

Bonanza Road

Spine Road

Old Creek Road

Quail Lane

Delta Road

Butterbean Road

Gingerbread Lane

Syrup Mill Road

Hawkins Lane

Green Forrest Road

Mary Road

Pole Cat Road

Bluefield Road

Fork Road

Hill Road

Wylie Road

Strickland Farm Road

Floyd Lane

Revell Lane

Yellow Bluff Road

Wedge Lane

Tower Cir

Wendy Road

Stumps Lane

Serenity Road

Farmtree Road

Farm Road

Roundtree Road

W Deer Road

E Deer Road

Hall Road

Kirby Road

Gaymon Road

W Tedder Road

Saps Circle

River Bank Road

Troy Brown Road

Mossy Grove Lane

'If you are evacuating, you should pack the following essential items in case the evacuation period is lengthy: required medications, adequate clothing, and essential personal items. If you are going to a local emergency shelter, bring their own comfort items like pillows and blankets along with special food items for small children or if you are on a restricted diet. If you are headed to a shelter, it is important that you bring some key items for yourself.

The American Red Cross encourages people to bring the following items for each member of their family:

• Prescription and emergency medication

• Extra clothing

• Cot or sleeping pad

• Pillows

• Blankets

• Hygiene supplies

• Important documents

• Any other comfort items

You should not leave pets behind. Plan to board pets with veterinarians, kennels, or other facilities in non-vulnerable areas. Residents with pets can go to an emergency shelter. Workers at the shelter will make arrangements for you and your pets. Residents evacuating are asked to leave with some proof of residency for reentry purposes once the order to evacuate is rescinded.

Florence County Evacuation Shelter List

They have opened four shelters as of 7:00am Friday, September 21, 2018, at the following locations:

Johnsonville First Baptist Church

145 North Georgetown Hwy

Johnsonville, SC

Coward Community Center

109 East Friendfield Road

Coward, SC

STARS Gym

1409 South Church Street

Florence, SC

Mt Clair Missionary Baptist Church

1009 East Main Street

Lake City, SC

