Florence County, SC (WLTX) - Some residents in Florence County are now under mandatory evacuation orders due to the still rising flood waters caused by Florence.
County officials announced the areas that were affected Friday morning, as well as some shelters which had been set up to help people. While the rain stopped days ago, all the floodwaters from North Carolina are still pouring into the state, causing rivers here to continue to swell. Some haven't even crested yet.
About 1,400 people are affected, as well as 400 homes.
Download the WLTX App for the Latest Information
Florence County Residents who have any questions can reach out to our Public Information Line at 1-866-246-0133 they have all the evacuation information and can help them out.
Mandatory flood evacuation areas in Florence County
From Highway 301 Bridge downstream t0 the Highway 52 Bridge (Zone 1) to include:
Kelley Road from N Bethel Road to Old Creek Road
W Old # 4 Hwy from Salem Road to Hwy 52
McAllister Mill Road from W Old # 4 Hwy to Wylie Road
Oak Grove Road from E Deer Road to Meadow Prong
Meadow Prong from Olanta Hwy to Oak Grove Road
April Lane
Snookim Lane
Ackerman Drive
Starburst Road
York Lane
Rainbow Road
Johnnie Lee Road
Mary’s Shortcut Road
Wheeler Road
Ben Gause Road
County Park Road
Bagpipe Lane
Mary Shortcut Road
Johnnie Lee Road
Custer Road
Bonanza Road
Spine Road
Old Creek Road
Quail Lane
Delta Road
Butterbean Road
Gingerbread Lane
Syrup Mill Road
Hawkins Lane
Green Forrest Road
Mary Road
Pole Cat Road
Bluefield Road
Fork Road
Hill Road
Wylie Road
Strickland Farm Road
Floyd Lane
Revell Lane
Yellow Bluff Road
Wedge Lane
Tower Cir
Wendy Road
Stumps Lane
Serenity Road
Farmtree Road
Farm Road
Roundtree Road
W Deer Road
E Deer Road
Hall Road
Kirby Road
Gaymon Road
W Tedder Road
Saps Circle
River Bank Road
Troy Brown Road
Mossy Grove Lane
'If you are evacuating, you should pack the following essential items in case the evacuation period is lengthy: required medications, adequate clothing, and essential personal items. If you are going to a local emergency shelter, bring their own comfort items like pillows and blankets along with special food items for small children or if you are on a restricted diet. If you are headed to a shelter, it is important that you bring some key items for yourself.
The American Red Cross encourages people to bring the following items for each member of their family:
• Prescription and emergency medication
• Extra clothing
• Cot or sleeping pad
• Pillows
• Blankets
• Hygiene supplies
• Important documents
• Any other comfort items
You should not leave pets behind. Plan to board pets with veterinarians, kennels, or other facilities in non-vulnerable areas. Residents with pets can go to an emergency shelter. Workers at the shelter will make arrangements for you and your pets. Residents evacuating are asked to leave with some proof of residency for reentry purposes once the order to evacuate is rescinded.
Florence County Evacuation Shelter List
They have opened four shelters as of 7:00am Friday, September 21, 2018, at the following locations:
Johnsonville First Baptist Church
145 North Georgetown Hwy
Johnsonville, SC
Coward Community Center
109 East Friendfield Road
Coward, SC
STARS Gym
1409 South Church Street
Florence, SC
Mt Clair Missionary Baptist Church
1009 East Main Street
Lake City, SC