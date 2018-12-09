Columbia, SC (WLTX) Because of Hurricane Florence the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) is moving some of youth housed on the coast to the Midlands.

According to the Public Information Officer Jarid Munsch, 41 youth and eight staff members from the Coastal Evaluation Center have been moved to the Broad River Road complex. This was the same protocol that was used during Hurricane Irma last year.

Munsch says that all have had contact with their families and will continue to receive programming, educational and clinical services in Columbia.

To accommodate that evacuation, DJJ had to move 12 youth from the Midlands to the Upstate Evaluation center.

Munsch says that once Hurricane Florence has passed all will be relocated to their original facilities.

You can also review the South Carolina Emergency Management Division's checklist for preparation. Again, no need to panic and run out and buy things at the grocery store. But it's just good to go ahead and look at it. There are a ton of good resources there.

