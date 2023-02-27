Meteorological spring has arrived

With temperatures in the 70s and 80s, we’ve experienced some spring like weather in the Midlands for the past few weeks.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Meteorological spring is a three-month period that spans from March 1st to May 31st, and it is based on temperature cycles rather than astronomical events.

This means that meteorologists use the first day of March to mark the start of the season, rather than the spring equinox.

According to NOAA's March temperature outlook, only Southeast and western Alaska have a good chance of being warmer than average.

This month is a transition month between winter and spring, and this can create a clash between cold and warm air masses. The result is the formation of strong storm systems such as thunderstorms, tornadoes, heavy rain, flooding, and strong winds.

For example, Weather Underground reports, the number of tornadoes in the US doubles from February (40) to March (87), illustrating how the ingredients for severe storms come together more often during spring.

There are several ways that individuals can take to prepare for severe weather like creating an emergency plan, stocking up on essential supplies, and staying informed.