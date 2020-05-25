COLUMBIA, S.C. — Unsettled weather conditions and below-normal temperatures are expected for most of the week.

It was a very wet end to the weekend in many places. The Columbia Metropolitan Airport got 2.18" of rain. That total broke the May 24th daily record of 2.00" set in 1966.

Before the rain moved in, temperatures climbed to 91° at the airport. This was the hottest day we have had all season.

Saturday the temperature hit 90° the airport. This was the hottest weekend of the 2020, so far at least.

Temperatures will be a little cooler today and there will be a chance for more showers and storms. Highs today will be in the lower 80s.

Our average high temperature this time of the year is 86 degrees.

It will be mostly cloudy overnight. A few isolated showers will be possible. Lows will fall into the middle 60s.

The clouds will stick around, along with the chance for rain Tuesday. High temperatures will be below normal again. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Wednesday temperatures will remain below normal, close to 80 degrees. Once again, there will be a chance for showers and maybe a few storms.

The chance for rain will be in the forecast Thursday through Sunday. High temperatures will be warmer. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s.