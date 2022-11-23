Partly cloudy, mild South Carolina weather

No travel issues are expected today across most of the country.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Skies will be partly cloudy today. Temperatures are forecast to hit above-normal levels. Clouds will return to the Midlands for Thanksgiving. Some light rain, drizzle is possible Thursday afternoon. Rain is likely Friday. The showers may continue over the weekend.

Tuesday was mostly cloudy and mild. Highs were in the upper 50s to lower 60s. The Columbia airport reported a high of 62 degrees.

The clouds this morning will continue to move out of the area. It will be partly cloudy this afternoon. High temperatures are forecast to hit the middle to upper 60s later today. If you are traveling, the weather should be fine across most of the country.

Clouds will start to stream back into the Midlands for Thanksgiving. There will be a small chance of some light rain, drizzle during the afternoon hours, but a lot of rain is not expected. Highs Thursday will be in the lower 60s with the clouds in place.

The rain chances will increase late Thursday and early Friday. Showers are likely Friday as deeper moisture moves into the area. The chance for rain will diminish during the mid-afternoon hours. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60s.

Rain is possible Saturday through early Sunday morning but forecast models have differed on the timing and strength of this system. Saturday and Sunday temperatures are expected to top out in the middle 60s.