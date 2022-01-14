The Newberry Sheriff has one last plea to anyone who is thinking about heading out, "we just ask people to pack their patience, please."

FAIRFIELD, S.C. — South Carolina Department of Transportation is preparing for a worst-case scenario....starting on Saturday morning they will be moving into twenty-four-hour operations head of the inclement weather.

Agencies will be focusing efforts on our northern counties that are expected to take the largest impacts.

Brittany Harriot, public information coordinator for the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) said Fairfield county will be focusing its efforts on I-77 and then will expand outward to roads near the interstate.

It will be an all-hands-on-deck event for the region and Harriot emphasizes for everyone to be cautious and she urges individuals to not travel if they do not have to.

Jonathan Burroughs, director of Public Works in Fairfield County, says they are working with the state transportation department.

"We have three motor-graders on standby with operators ready to go, so that if we need to come out and clear out the roadways to help the DOT, and we also have a fourth team on standby to help with fallen trees in the area,".

In Newberry, Sheriff Lee Foster says they are also ready to go, with ice being their primary concern. "We do have four-wheel vehicles that can go in that, and we have military vehicles that can go on it as well,".

The Newberry Sheriff has one last plea to anyone who is thinking about heading out, "we just ask people to pack their patience please,".