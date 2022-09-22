Record heat possible today, cooler Friday

There will be a slight chance for some rain today, but most of us will stay dry.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The fall equinox is today, but it will feel like summer again this afternoon. Strong high pressure is still in control of our weather. It will be hot today with near-record highs. A cold front will move through the area this evening. There will be a slight chance for some rain. It will be noticeably cooler Friday.

Wednesday was another hot day for the Midlands. Columbia reported a high temperature of 94 degrees. It may be even hotter today. The record high for today is 96° set in 2010. Our average high this time of the year is 84 degrees.

Later today a cold front will cross the palmetto state. Some rain is possible, but any rainfall amounts will be light. The front will move east of the area quickly. Winds will pick up behind the front as colder air moves into the Midlands.

A lake wind advisory is in effect from 9 PM tonight through Friday morning. Low temperatures early Friday morning are expected to fall into the middle to upper 50s.

Friday will be sunny and noticeably cooler. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s. It will be breezy at times. Winds will be out of the northeast at 10-15 mph.

Saturday morning will be cooler than normal. Lows are forecast to drop into the upper 40s to lower 50s. We are looking for a low of 52° in Columbia. This would be the coolest temperature Columbia has had since the middle of May.