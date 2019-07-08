The Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight risk for severe weather for much of the eastern US today. South Carolina is under a lower, marginal, risk for a pop-up storm to briefly bring damaging wind.

A weak cold front and associated area of low pressure will provide the "lift" needed to send heat and humidity into the atmosphere and energize storms in the Mid Atlantic and Northeast. The Jet Stream, a rapid river of air high in the atmosphere, will also aid in storm development this evening in this region. South Carolina has a low risk for severe weather today, but a pop up stronger storm is possible today.

The Midlands will remain dry and sunny for most of the day with pop up storms beginning to develop around 2 pm. There is a 30% chance for storms today, of which one or two may be strong enough to produce damaging winds and frequent lightning.

Storms may linger into the early evening.

These storms may affect some outdoor plans towards the evening hours, during what will otherwise be a warm and sunny summer day.