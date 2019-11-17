COLUMBIA, S.C. — The system that brought rain on Saturday has moved farther away from the coast allowing the area to dry out for Sunday. Temperatures reached the upper 50s to lower 60s in some places Sunday afternoon with much more sunshine than we have seen over the past few days.

The dry air will not last too long. A weak cold front will push through the Midlands on Monday, bringing a small chance for a shower or two in the morning through early afternoon.

While not a widespread rain event, you may have to deal with some light to moderate rain during the morning commute and through lunchtime. The chance for rain quickly diminishes in the afternoon and dry weather will move back in for the rest of the week.

WLTX

Highs on Monday and Tuesday will both be in the low 60s with morning lows in the low 40s.

The sunshine will continue through the middle of the week and a small warming trend will occur as well. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with temperatures reaching the mid 60s. Thursday and Friday will also be mostly sunny with seasonable temperatures in the upper 60s.

WLTX

The next system to watch is forecast to move through the Southeast next weekend. There is a small chance for rain starting Friday evening and lasting through Sunday.