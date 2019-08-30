SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Emergency management officers across the Midlands have their eyes on the tropics, as the path for Hurricane Dorian and it's local effects continue to remain uncertain.



In Sumter, they're monitoring the storm by gathering National Weather Service and Hurricane Center data, as well as working with the South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD) to monitor trends and prepare for the possibility of severe weather.

Erik Hayes, the Sumter Emergency Management Director, is monitoring these trends for Sumter.

"Just like anything, we take the updated information, we're watching the hurricane tracks from the Hurricane Center, the changes in those forecasts, just as anybody else would, and make our preparations," Hayes said, "and then, on the local level, we share that information, continue to talk about the possibilities and any tasks that might be upcoming."

Hayes says people in the area should make a preparation plan, and keep it for any severe weather.

"You know the challenges that could affect anything from a hurricane or any storm. Power outages could be an issue... rain fall, what amount of rain fall do we get, and if there is standing water in a roadway or somewhere you need to go through, don’t drive through that water," Hayes said. "Be prepared. And just maintain a vigilant watch over what’s being told by the National Weather Service or the National Hurricane Center on what to expect and things to do.”

For more information on how to prepare for severe weather click here.