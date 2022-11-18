Sunny, cool South Carolina weather continues

A few clouds will be possible over the weekend. Temperatures will be a touch warmer Saturday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — High pressure will remain over the area through early next week. Temperatures will remain below normal. Rain is not expected over the next several days. Temperatures will be a little warmer by the middle of next week.

It was a very cold start to the day. Temperatures fell into the middle 20s for a large part of the Midlands. The Columbia airport had a low temperature of at least 27 degrees. This was officially the first freeze at the airport for the season. It was also the first hard freeze of the fall.

A hard freeze occurs when the temperature reaches 28° or lower. It usually means that many types of plants and most seasonal vegetation will be destroyed.

Sunny skies are forecast for today. Temperatures will still be about 10° below normal. Highs are expected to top out in the middle 50s. A few clouds will be possible overnight. Lows will be in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees.

Temperatures will rebound a little Saturday afternoon. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50s with a few clouds. Saturday night will be partly cloudy. Lows will drop into the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

Skies will remain partly cloudy for the second half of the weekend. High temperatures will be in the middle 50s Sunday afternoon.

Things will gradually warm up Monday through Wednesday, but our temperatures will still be below normal. High temperatures by Wednesday may top out in the middle 60s under mostly cloudy skies.