Timeline: Hurricane Idalia's potential South Carolina impacts

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Idalia strengthened into a hurricane early Tuesday morning. The storm is forecast to become a major hurricane before making landfall along the western coast of Florida on Wednesday.

The stage is set for Idalia to rapidly intensify before making landfall. As an upper-level trough departs the northeastern Gulf of Mexico and ridging builds closer to the cyclone, shear should continue to decrease over it. These changes, combined with the hurricane's passage through extremely warm and deep waters, all point to rapid intensification.

The maximum sustained wind speed has risen to near 80 mph, with higher gusts. Idalia is expected to rapidly intensify as it approaches land, and it is expected to become an extremely dangerous major hurricane before making landfall on Wednesday.

The new forecast is similar to the previous one, and there is growing confidence that an extremely dangerous major hurricane will make landfall Wednesday along Florida's west coast or Big Bend region.

The hurricane was located about 370 miles south-southwest of Tampa. It was moving north at 14 mph. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles from the center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 160 miles.

South Carolina Impacts:

Parts of the Lowcountry of South Carolina are under a tropical storm watch. There is a flood watch in effect for parts of the coastal region, and a storm surge watch in place for parts of the South Carolina coast. There are no watches or warnings in effect for the Midlands.

Hurricane Idalia will pass through the forecast area on Wednesday and early Thursday. Strong and gusty winds and heavy rainfall are expected to have the greatest impact in the central and eastern Midlands and the southern CSRA, resulting in localized flooding.

The primary threat for the forecast area remains heavy rain and associated flooding. Forecast rainfall amounts in the eastern Midlands and lower CSRA remain in the 4-6 inch range, with locally higher amounts. Lower amounts are expected further inland.

As a result, the Weather Prediction Center has issued a moderate risk (level 3 of 4) for excessive rainfall in the eastern Midlands, with a slight risk (level 2 of 4) for the rest of the region. It is important to note that the forecast track and intensity can still change, resulting in a slight change in impacts, particularly the location.

Tornadoes are also possible, primarily in the eastern Midlands.The Storm Prediction Center has parts of the state under a slight risk (level 2 of 5) of severe weather, mainly along and east of I-95.

