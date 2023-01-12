Tornadoes, severe thunderstorms leave devastating damage in parts of Alabama

Over 10 million people in the Southeast are experiencing tornadoes or severe thunderstorms.

MORGAN COUNTY, Alabama — Tornadoes and severe thunderstorms ripped through much of the Southeast on Thursday and parts of Alabama are already feeling the impacts of the destruction.

As more than 35 million people are facing a weather threat in the region, more than 10 million have seen or will see tornadoes and severe storms. With trees and power lines down, authorities are urging residents to avoid affected areas.

The following images come from Morgan County, Alabama -- just about 30 miles from Huntsville -- where these storms left people injured and structures severely damaged Thursday morning.

>>Take a look at the damage

It wasn't immediately clear how many people were injured from the damage or how badly they were hurt, according to authorities.

Forecasters expect these severe storms that originated in Mississippi to continue sweeping across the Southeast on Thursday, bringing damaging winds, hail and possible tornadoes.

Videos from Selma, Alabama showed a possible tornado observed in the area.

There was another possible tornado that was seen near Prattville, Alabama earlier on Thursday.

Large hail can be seen near the Morgan County (Ala.) Sheriff's Office and uprooted trees can be seen blocking roads. Take a look

You can stay up to date with the severe thunderstorms and tornadoes impacting the metro Atlanta and north Georgia region by following live updates here.