COLUMBIA, S.C. — The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two areas in the Atlantic. One wave is not impressive, but the other is expected to develop more.

A disturbance near Cuba and the southeastern Bahamas will move towards the northwest through Thursday. The system will eventually move across Florida and the northwestern Bahamas Friday.

WLTX

It will produce locally heavy rainfall over the Greater Antilles, the Bahamas and parts of Florida over the next several days.

There is only a small chance of further development as this system turns northeastward off the coast of the Southeast.

An area of low pressure is producing shower activity several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cape Verde islands.

WLTX

The system will continue to move towards the west at about 15 mph across the central tropical Atlantic.

Conditions will become favorable for development over the weekend. A tropical depression is likely to form by early next week.

Currently, forecast models suggest the location of the Bermuda high will help steer the system away from the United States. But this far out a lot can and will change.

It is still too soon to know if this system will pose a threat to the United States.

The next Atlantic tropical storm will be named Chantal.