Based on the latest forecast for Hurricane Michael on Oct. 9 and acting on a recommendation from Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) officials, Georgia Governor Nathan Deal issued an emergency declaration for 92 counties in Georgia.

“The state is mobilizing all available resources to ensure public safety ahead of Hurricane Michael,” said Deal. “In light of the storm’s forecasted track, I encourage Georgians in the affected counties to be prepared and remain vigilant. We will continue to monitor Hurricane Michael’s path and GEMA/HS is leading our preparedness efforts. We are also working with federal, state and local officials to provide public shelter and accommodate those evacuating from other states. I ask all Georgians to join me in praying for the safety of our people and all those in the path of Hurricane Michael.”

RELATED: What is price gouging and how can you report it?

The 92 counties include: Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Baker, Baldwin, Ben Hill, Berrien, Bibb, Bleckley, Brantley, Brooks, Bryan, Bulloch, Burke, Calhoun, Camden, Candler, Charlton, Chatham, Chattahoochee, Clay, Clinch, Coffee, Colquitt, Cook, Crawford, Crisp, Decatur, Dodge, Dooly, Dougherty, Early, Echols, Effingham, Emanuel, Evans, Glascock, Glynn, Grady, Hancock, Houston, Irwin, Jeff Davis, Jefferson, Jenkins, Johnson, Jones, Lanier, Laurens, Lee, Liberty, Long, Lowndes, Macon, Marion, McIntosh, Miller, Mitchell, Montgomery, Muscogee, Peach, Pierce, Pulaski, Quitman, Randolph, Richmond, Schley, Screven, Seminole, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Tattnall, Taylor, Telfair, Terrell, Thomas, Tift, Toombs, Treutlen, Turner, Twiggs, Upson, Ware, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Webster, Wheeler, Wilcox, Wilkinson and Worth counties.

UPDATE: Wednesday, 2 p.m.

The governor has added 16 additional counties to the state of emergency including:

Butts, Clarke, Columbia, Elbert, Greene, Jasper, Lamar, Lincoln, McDuffie, Monroe, Morgan, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Putnam, Taliaferro and Wilkes,

RELATED: Tracking Michael | Strong winds, several inches of rain likely for central Georgia

RELATED: Georgia National Fair prepares for possible impact from Hurricane Michael

READ THE FULL EXECUTIVE ORDER

We will continue to keep you posted on the forecast here on the 13WMAZ website and on the free WMAZ mobile app.

© 2018 WMAZ