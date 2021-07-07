The tornado-warned storm caused major damage in Jacksonville, particularly in the Southside area along Phillips Highway.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Elsa caused major damage in Jacksonville Wednesday afternoon and evening, causing at least one death.

The storm also spawned a tornado warning, which lasted from about 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. When the warning was over, trees and powerlines lay across the roads, especially along Phillips Highway.

There was also a waterspout reported earlier in the day on the St. Johns River in the Jacksonville area.