Here's how you can help out a local restaurant chain in Chapin

CHAPIN, S.C. — A locally owned restaurant in Chapin is in need of your help. Groucho’s wants you to drop off any old Chapin or Mid-Carolina sports memorabilia you have for their walls.

Keeping Old Chapin alive is the new mission of the Groucho’s in Chapin. They’re filling up the walls with jerseys, team pictures and more. It's to spice up their sandwich restaurant décor.

"We actually just repainted. We had a bunch of Groucho’s stuff on the wall, which we still have some, but I thought it’d be cool, with Chapin getting a lot bigger, it’d be cool to have some older Chapin memorabilia," Adam Slice, general manager said.

Slice had the idea, along with his employee Hannah Riddle.

"Since I’ve been here, I’ve been telling them they need to redo stuff, cause it just looked old," Riddle said. "We want any sport possible. We want anything we can get and we want to get Chapin stuff too. So like anything about Lake Murray, anything of the lake, anything we can get pretty much that has any kind of history in Chapin, we want."

They’re hoping to get gear and mementos from as far back as possible, including memorabilia from regulars like Paul Morris.

"I'm a former Mid-Carolina guy, so maybe I can wrangle something up," Morris said.