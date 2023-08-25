'He just loved everybody': Community mourns loss of Chapin High School student Tre Ruff

17-year-old Tre Ruff was a defensive lineman for the Chapin High School football team, heading into his senior season, when he died suddenly on Tuesday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Thursday, hundreds gathered to remember Tre Ruff, a Chapin High School student who unexpectedly passed away earlier in the week.

It was a time to reflect on and remember the life of Fabien Douglas Ruff, known as 'Tre.' The 17-year-old was a defensive lineman for the Chapin High School football team, heading into his senior season, when he died suddenly on Tuesday.

Ruff's coach, Justin Gentry, said Tre impacted many lives and a hole is left in the Chapin community.

"Just the amount of people that he touched, the heart that was just right there, he just loved everybody," Gentry said. "It's hard to explain unless you knew him, and he's going to leave a place in my heart."

Ruff's memorial service was attended by friends, family, and district staff. Outside of the Eagles' stadium, his team photo sat covered in flowers and pictures.

During the service, Gentry, Tre's girlfriend, and Tre's defensive coach all spoke about him and the impact he had on their lives.

Sherrel Mars, a coworker of Tre's father, says she only ever heard great things about Tre. "He has been nothing but what his dad talked about, just a stand-up guy, easygoing."

Gentry says he'll miss Tre's smile in team meetings throughout the season,

"Just his smile, like his girlfriend said, his dimples, when we smiled, he just lit up a room," Gentry said.

Gentry took a moment at the beginning of his remarks to read some words that Tre's teammates used to describe him - selfless, true, vibrant, optimistic, sunshine, good-hearted, great, loyal, blissful, valuable.