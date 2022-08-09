Finish Eliza's Run, begins on Friday morning, Sept. 9, and will run through Sunday evening, September 18

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte organization runCLTrun will host a virtual run to honor and grieve the loss of Eliza Fletcher, a Memphis woman who was allegedly kidnapped while jogging.

The event, Finish Eliza's Run, begins on Friday morning, Sept. 9, and will run through Sunday evening, September 18. Registration will close on Sunday evening, September 11.

"We should feel safe and comfortable when we run and we live in a world where we don’t," the organization wrote in an Instagram post. "'Community' has got to take on a different meaning... because we women are not going away."

The organization noted the run is not sanctioned by the family and is not a fundraiser, nor is it accepting any donations.

Police said Fletcher's body was found near a vacant home in the 1600 block at the corner of E Person Ave. and Victor St. around 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5. Investigators confirmed the identity just before 9 a.m. Tuesday morning, just minutes after canceling a City Watch Alert.



According to Memphis Police, Fletcher had been jogging in the area of Central and Zach Curlin around 4:30 a.m. when an unknown person reportedly approached her and forced her into an SUV. University of Memphis police said in a safety alert to students and staff that a man had approached her in the middle of Central Avenue and forced her into the vehicle after a brief struggle.

WCNC Charlotte shared some tips for runners who are going out by themselves following the incident. You can check them out here.

