Garth Brooks to bring his highly-anticipated tour to Charlotte this summer

Over 70,000 fans purchased tickets for the anticipated 2020 performance.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After a handful of cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Garth Brooks announced Wednesday that he is bringing his tour to Charlotte this summer.

Tickets for this highly-anticipated show will go on sale Friday, March 25 at 10:00 a.m. According to a news release, there is an 8 ticket limit.

The country superstar is set to perform at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, July 16 at 7:00 p.m. This show will be his first time in Charlotte in 24 years.

Three ways to purchase a ticket:

www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks

The Garth Brooks Line at Ticketmaster 1-877-654-2784

The Ticketmaster app on your mobile device

TICKET PRICES: $94.95 ALL INCLUSIVE



Garth Brooks Is Set For Charlotte, NC@BofAstadium Saturday, July 16th#GARTHinCHARLOTTE On Sale Friday, March 25th, 10:00 AM ET https://t.co/KG6v9YapU4



This is Garth's first time at the home of the @Panthers! -Team Garth pic.twitter.com/QmTwnXZDw6 — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) March 16, 2022

