
Garth Brooks to bring his highly-anticipated tour to Charlotte this summer

Over 70,000 fans purchased tickets for the anticipated 2020 performance.
Credit: Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP
FILE - In this March 4, 2020, file photo, country star Garth Brooks performs on stage during the 2020 Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert at the DAR Constitution Hall in Washington. Brooks is canceling his tour dates in five cities, citing a rising number of COVID-19 cases. He will cancel his planned next shows in Ohio, North Carolina, Maryland, Massachusetts and Tennessee. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After a handful of cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Garth Brooks announced Wednesday that he is bringing his tour to Charlotte this summer.

Tickets for this highly-anticipated show will go on sale Friday, March 25 at 10:00 a.m. According to a news release, there is an 8 ticket limit.

The country superstar is set to perform at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, July 16 at 7:00 p.m. This show will be his first time in Charlotte in 24 years.

Three ways to purchase a ticket: 

TICKET PRICES: $94.95 ALL INCLUSIVE

