Rainy forecast forces cancellation of Juneteenth parade, community celebrations persist

Inclement weather forces cancellation of Columbia's Juneteenth parade, but organizers urge residents to participate in other events.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Concerns regarding inclement weather have led to the cancellation of a Juneteenth celebratory event in Columbia.

The president and founder of the South Carolina Juneteenth Freedom Fest, Jamal Bradley, announced online that the parade scheduled for Monday at 10 a.m. is canceled.

"As we approach the 2nd federal observance of Juneteenth as a national holiday, we had hoped to celebrate this historic event with a grand parade in downtown Columbia," Bradley said. "However, the safety and well-being of our participants and the public must come first."

He said that the decision was not made lightly and that organizers tried to find ways to continue the event in some form despite the weather.

"We remain committed to celebrating Juneteenth and its significance to Black history and culture," Bradley said. "We encourage everyone to attend the other events taking place throughout the weekend, such as the community festival, live music, and food vendors."